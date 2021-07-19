An officer with the New Albany Police Department who was arrested for voyeurism last week in Clark County is facing new charges in Floyd County.

NAPD officer Adam Schneider faces four felony charges for official misconduct and obstruction of justice, in addition to previous charges in Clark County.

The alleged crimes were uncovered during an Indiana State Police investigation that launched at the end of June. Investigators found that Schneider had engaged in a sexual relationship with a confidential informant between May and June.

“We take allegations of this nature by police officers very seriously and began an immediate investigation,” Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said in a statement released Monday. “I want to thank the Indiana State Police for their work, leading to today’s charges. I also want to thank New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey for taking quick action when these allegations came to light.”

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey has suspended Schneider from all duties related to law enforcement.

The confidential informant told police that she and Schneider engaged in “frequent and lengthy conversations concerning personal matters” and “sex acts.” On multiple occasions, Schneider told the informant to “get rid of” or “sell” methamphetamine she had in her possession. One instance led to another suspect being charged with possession of methamphetamine that belonged to the informant.

During the investigation into their relationship, videos of two nude women were found on Schneider’s phone. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull charged Schneider with two felony counts of voyeurism on Friday, after he was arrested.

The News and Tribune reported that the women were models at a boutique Schneider’s wife operated at their home. Schneider set up a camera to secretly record the women in a changing room.