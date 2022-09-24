Construction on a new fire station in New Albany restarted Friday after a worksite accident earlier this week.

The city halted construction at the site after part of the framing for the station collapsed Monday.

Inspectors assessed damage and on-site safety before crews were cleared to resume work.

“We are thankful that no one was injured at the construction site,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement. “We are pleased that both the on-site and third-party inspectors agree that work can continue on this wonderful addition to fire protection for the neighborhood and the City of New Albany.”

The new firehouse, located at a former Sonic location on Charlestown Road, is replacing the nearly 60-year-old Twin Oaks station.

Earlier this year, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission allocated up to $1 million from the American Rescue Plan for the project.

“Funds from the American Rescue Plan will allow us to replace an older fire station with a new modern facility and continue providing excellent service for the surrounding neighborhood,” Fire Chief Matt Juliot said in a news release in June.

The fire station is one of two public safety projects New Albany is currently undertaking. The city also has plans to build a new police headquarters to relocate the department from the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center, which is owned by the Floyd County government.