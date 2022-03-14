A New Albany-based transitional, sober living facility for veterans will receive $50,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The New Albany Redevelopment Commission allocated the funds to help support Liberty Place last week. The organization, which is operated by Kaiser Home Support Services, gives veterans a living space for 12 to 18 months periods.

“We are so proud of what we have uniquely created in Liberty Place,” said Kelley Troutman, executive director for Kaiser Home Support Services, in a press release. “You will not find anything else like it in Indiana.”

New Albany City Council president Jason Applegate, who also serves on the redevelopment commission, said he thinks supporting an organization that helps those who served is a good use of American Rescue Plan dollars.

“Liberty Place is one of those places that helps with veterans and when they’re going through some rough patches,” Applegate said.

Veterans have to be referred to Liberty Place by the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana, which monitors veterans who are seeking treatment for alcohol or substance abuse.

A veteran who receives a referral is asked to pay $800 a month while staying at the facility. Liberty Place will not turn away a person for their inability to pay. Facility staff will help those wishing to stay find funding to help cover their stay.

“Veterans, they’re underserved in our community and this may be one of the best programs that I think the city has given money to,” said New Albany City Council member and military veteran Josh Turner.

Veterans staying at Liberty Place have access to a private room, meals and transportation to support groups and appointments. The facility also provides other social services.

Residents are expected to stay sober as part of the requirements for living at the facility.

“It helps them focus on getting back on their feet, there are no distractions,” Turner said. “I think that anytime you have a non-profit like this, you really have to have strict rules. The space is limited so you really help those who can follow the rules and get back on their feet.”

By allocating the funds, Turner hopes that Liberty Place can expand its footprint in the community.

“I hope that they can continue to improve their mission, through transportation to veteran’s appointments, meeting the housing needs that they have as they transition out of homelessness, or getting back on their feet,” Turner said.