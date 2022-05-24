Louisville Metro Police detectives allegedly exhibited patterns of sexual misconduct, and internal investigators downplayed accusations against the officers, according to a new two-part documentary by VICE News. The investigation also accuses officers of mishandling evidence, cash in particular.
Bill Burton, Morning Edition host for WFPL News, spoke with VICE correspondent Roberto Ferdman about his team’s findings. Listen to that conversation below.
