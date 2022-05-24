Metro Louisville
May 24, 2022

Louisville Metro Police detectives allegedly exhibited patterns of sexual misconduct, and internal investigators downplayed accusations against the officers, according to a new two-part documentary by VICE News. The investigation also accuses officers of mishandling evidence, cash in particular.

Bill Burton, Morning Edition host for WFPL News, spoke with VICE correspondent Roberto Ferdman about his team’s findings. Listen to that conversation below.

Catch up on related reporting by WFPL and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting:

Related Story
LMPD’s Top Warrant Cop Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Questionable Tactics
Related Story
LMPD Cleared Top Warrant Detective Of Sexual Misconduct. Then, More Women Came Forward.
Related Story
New Lawsuit Alleges Unlawful Search By Scandal-Ridden LMPD Officers
Related Story
LMPD Detective Resigns Amid Sexual Abuse Probe
Related Story
Lawsuit: LMPD Detective Alleges Retaliation For Reporting Sex Crime
Related Story
No charges yet for former LMPD detective, despite investigator concluding he broke law
Related Story
Two Women Accuse Officer From Breonna Taylor Shooting Of Sexual Assault
Related Story
Mayor: Task Force Will Investigate Sexual Assault Allegations Against LMPD Officer
Related Story
LMPD Firing Brett Hankison, One Of Three Officers In Breonna Taylor Shooting
Related Story
Brett Hankison, Former LMPD Chief Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Related Story
Seized: Few Kentucky Police Agencies Report What They Take Through Asset Forfeiture
Related Story
Conviction Or Not, Seized Cash Is ‘Cost of Doing Business’ In Louisville
Related Story
The model city: Inside LMPD’s failure to reform itself

 

By Amina Elahi @aminamania
Amina Elahi is WFPL's City Editor.