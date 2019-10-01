Kentucky’s school report cards provide a wealth of data about how individual public schools are doing. Each report card gives a comprehensive snapshot of a school, showing its demographics, performance on statewide standardized tests, graduation rates, per-student spending, behavior incidents and more.

The Kentucky Department of Education released new annual report cards Tuesday to display data from the 2018-2019 school year. In this video, we’ll walk you through how to read a school report card.

You can view Kentucky school report cards, and search for your child’s school here. For more on what’s in this year’s data, read our takeaways.