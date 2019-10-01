Education
October 1, 2019

Kentucky’s school report cards provide a wealth of data about how individual public schools are doing. Each report card gives a comprehensive snapshot of a school, showing its demographics, performance on statewide standardized tests, graduation rates, per-student spending, behavior incidents and more.

The Kentucky Department of Education released new annual report cards Tuesday to display data from the 2018-2019 school year. In this video, we’ll walk you through how to read a school report card.

You can view Kentucky school report cards, and search for your child’s school here. For more on what’s in this year’s data, read our takeaways.

 

Liz Schlemmer
By Liz Schlemmer @LSchlemmerWFPL
Liz Schlemmer is WFPL's Education and Learning Reporter.