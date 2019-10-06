Monday is the final day to register to vote on November 5. Here are the details you need to be sure you’re registered:

Who needs to register to vote?

Anyone who is a new Kentucky voter, or whose basic personal information has changed since their last registration needs to register to cast a ballot in the fall election. That includes:

new voters who will be 18 by November 5;

voters who have moved to Kentucky;

voters who have changed addresses;

voters who have changed their legal name.

How do I register?

You can register at your county clerk’s office. In Jefferson County, you can go to the third floor of the county election center. The advantage of registering in person is that your registration will be processed immediately.

You can also register online here on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website. All you need is your basic personal information. A Kentucky driver’s license number helps verify your identity, but you can also sign your name online to affirm your identity without a driver’s license or state ID card.

How do I check that I’m properly registered?

All Kentucky voters can check their registration here. If your correct information shows up when you type in your name and birth date, congratulations, you’re ready to vote.

If you recently registered online, you may need to wait a week for processing before your ballot shows up on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.



Who are we voting for?

Kentucky is an oddball when it comes to statewide elections. We vote for governor in odd years, and this year, Governor Matt Bevin will face Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

There are a number of other statewide races on the ballot: the Kentucky Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer.

Some counties and municipalities may also have local races, especially to fill recent vacancies. Voters on the south side of Jefferson County will select a JCPS Board of Education member in District 4.

You can view your ballot on your county clerk’s website. Jefferson County voters, you can find your ballot here. Statewide, you can find your county’s ballot here.

Is there anything I can do to make this election go smoothly?

Jefferson County Clerk spokesman Nore Ghibaudy says the county is still looking for election workers who are registered as Republicans or Independents. It takes 2,400 workers to make election day possible in Jefferson County, and the workforce must have fair representation from both major parties.

Workers are paid a total of $200 for training and their time on Election Day. To learn more about becoming an election worker in Jefferson County, check here.

If you have any other questions about voter registration in Jefferson County or absentee voting — which is already underway — please see the County Clerk’s FAQ page.