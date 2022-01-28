Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is at a 60% statewide approval rating, according to a poll done by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy.

That’s 5% higher than a poll taken last year by the same organization.

Looking at the demographic makeup of the poll, Beshear received more support among women, people over the age of 50 and Democrats regardless of age or gender.

Geographically, Beshear received the largest approval from residents of Metro Louisville with 69% and the lowest among western Kentucky residents with 51%.

The only group he did not receive a majority approval with is Republicans. He polled at 39% with that group.

During his time as governor, Beshear has dealt with both criticism and praise over his early handling of the pandemic. He continues to tout economic investments in the state during his tenure. He also received a great amount of support from lawmakers at the local, state and federal level for his actions following the devastating December tornadoes.

“Gov. Beshear has continued to put Kentucky families and the Kentucky economy ahead of politics, and with his leadership, we are emerging with the strongest economy in our history,” Kentucky Democratic Party Executive Director Sebastian Kitchen said in a press release.

The poll also focused on the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Rand Paul and former State Rep. Charles Booker, a Democrat.

The poll found that 55% of Kentuckians would vote for Paul if an election was held today, whereas Booker received 39% of that vote.

The Paul campaign viewed the poll as evidence that Kentucky voters stand by his political positions.

“Kentuckians continue to support Dr. Paul because of his opposition to defunding the police, open borders, and more lockdowns,” Jake Cox, Deputy Campaign Manager said in an emailed statement.

Booker explained that he’s used to being the “underdog” in polls.

“In my previous run for office, I was outspent over 40 to 1, and about 6 months before Election Day, polls had me down 50 points,” Booker said in an emailed statement. “Even against one of the most well-funded campaigns in the U.S., I came within inches of winning.”

In the 2020 Democratic primary, Booker lost to retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath by less than 3%. McGrath would go on to lose in the primary race to the incumbent, then Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On both a demographic and geographical basis, Paul outpolled Booker in every category with exception of Democrats and residents of Metro Louisville.