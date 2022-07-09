Another person died while in the custody of Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday, according to officials.

Nine people have died in custody of the jail since November. The last death occurred in March.

Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett said in a statement that officers and medical staff responded to a medical emergency at around 4:45 p.m.

Goodlett said officers and emergency services performed “life-saving measures.”

The man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro Corrections officials have not released the identity of the man or additional information about his death.

Goodlett said an investigation into the death is underway. Metro Corrections Director Lt. Col. Jerry Collins has ordered an internal investigation. The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also reviewing the death, at his request. That unit investigates incidents for potential crimes.

This story will be updated.