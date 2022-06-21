Louisville Metro Government is giving out free electric box fans in an effort to help some residents stay cool.

Alli Woosely is coordinator of the city’s Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens, which started the initiative alongside the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency in 2016. She said the offer is open to residents who:

live in Bullitt, Jefferson, Henry, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble Counties

lack functioning central air units in their homes

are at least 60 years old or have a disability

“We’re not going to deny anyone, you know, we want to get fans out to the most vulnerable,” Woosely said. “So, whatever your doctor deems a disability [is fine], but we’re really looking for those with a physical disability where they’re not able to be as mobile.”

Woosely said the office has already given away nearly half of about 750 fans, and she urged people to claim theirs while supplies last. Each eligible household can have one box fan.

“After the fans run out, I’d always point [residents] in the direction of our cooling locations in the city,” Woosely said. “Neighborhood Place locations are cooling locations, the public library’s a cooling location.”

Related Story Cooling centers open to help Louisville residents beat the heat

Residents or their family members must show proof of age or disability at any of the 13 fan pickup locations across Jefferson County. Photo IDs, public disability benefits cards or doctors notes are acceptable.

Officials encourage calling locations ahead of time in order to ensure fans are available and for pickup instructions.

Here’s a list of locations where residents can get free fans:

Jefferson County:

First Neighborhood Place (40219) — 502-313-4700

Cane Run Neighborhood Place (40216) — 502-485-6810

Northwest Neighborhood Place (40212) — 502-485-7230

South Central Neighborhood Place (40215) — 502-485-7130

Ujima Neighborhood Place (40211) — 502-485-6710

South Jefferson Neighborhood Place (40258) — 502-363-1424

Valley High School Satellite Neighborhood Place (40272) — 502-485-7310

Brides of Hope Neighborhood Place (40210) — 502-634-6050

Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place (40222) — 502-574-5782

KIPDA Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living (40299) — 502-266-5571

JenCare Senior Medical Center Shively (40216) — 502-883-6800

Henry, Oldham, or Trimble Counties:

Tri-county Community Action — 502-222-1349

Bullitt, Shelby or Spencer Counties: