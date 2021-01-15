“Throughline” joins the WFPL schedule this weekend. It launched as a weekly podcast in January 2019, and beginning this week, “Throughline” will be a one-hour weekly radio program. You can hear the first episode on Saturday, Jan. 16 at noon on WFPL.

On each episode, hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei tackle the history behind today’s headlines, and take the listener back in time to understand the present. Here’s a note to listeners about the show, from Rund and Ramtin:

Mike Morgan/NPR

Hello! The news can be disorienting and it can be hard to remember how we got to where we are now. We have something that can help. We’re excited to announce that you will soon hear NPR’s history show, Throughline, on Saturdays at noon on 89.3 WFPL. The show began because we wondered why, of all the angles covered in news stories, the history behind each story was often glossed over. And because we wanted to bring that history to life. If you love shows that transport you with stories and lead with curiosity and surprise, you’ll like Throughline. We take you on a cinematic trip into the past to better understand the present. Through sound-rich storytelling, first-hand accounts, and unheard perspectives you won’t find in textbooks, we connect the stories that got us to our current moment, including: How the U.S. overthrew Iran’s democratic government and changed the world.

The direct line between slave patrols and modern American policing.

Why American democracy was designed to be unrepresentative. We couldn’t be prouder to bring our passion project to WFPL where, every week, you can go back in time with us. Because, as we’re constantly reminded, the past is always present. Onward (and backwards), Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei Hosts, NPR’s Throughline

I hope you’ll listen this week and each week after that. I think you’ll love it.