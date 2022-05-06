2:30 p.m.

A few bouts of rain have hit Churchill Downs during the 148th Kentucky Oaks on Friday, but the crowds have been unfazed.

Spectators in the stands put on ponchos over their ornate outfits or took cover in Churchill Downs’ many breezeways. In the infield, the noticeably younger crowd hasn’t let the rain stop them from drinking and dancing as the horses race around them.

Many racegoers said they still haven’t placed their bets for the Oaks race later in the afternoon, where Todd Pletcher’s Nest is the odds-on favorite.

1:03 p.m.

Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Friday morning for the 148th Kentucky Oaks, despite warnings of afternoon showers.

By the first call to post of the day around 10:30 a.m., hundreds of attendees, dressed in their spring-colored suits and fascinators, were already mingling in the main plaza of the track. Vendors found many takers with their shouts of “free beer” and “free lilies,” as Churchill Downs continued its pandemic-era policy of all-inclusive tickets.

Flo Sullivan, an 80-year-old visitor from Florida, stood in line Friday morning to take pictures with her two nieces, Cindy and Kelly. Attending the Oaks was a “bucket list” item, Sullivan said, and her family made it happen for her.

Sullivan, who donned a bright pink fascinator and matching dress, said she was looking forward to placing a bet on one of the horses running in the Oaks race, but she didn’t have a favorite in mind.

“I’m picking by favorite color and the silks,” she said.

Sullivan said she was undeterred by the weather forecast or the betting odds.

“I hope to win, but I don’t care. I’m at the Derby!” she said.

Other attendees were more hopeful about their chances.

A man who identified himself to a reporter as Moe Ali rolled into Churchill Downs ahead of the first race, intent on making a bet. Ali wore a light pink suit while his friend, Norton Children’s Dr. Steven Patton, had on an intricate black and red outfit, both color-coordinated with their shoes.

“A big win,” Ali said when asked about his hopes for the day.

“A good time and no rain,” his brother-in-law, Robert, added.

By lunch time, the overcast skies had given way to sunshine and the crowds inside Churchill Downs were swelling. After two years of limited attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans seemed excited to return to normal. Few guests were wearing masks.

This story has been updated.