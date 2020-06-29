Organizers have canceled the annual St. James Court Art Show, which usually happens every October in Old Louisville.

This would have been the 64th annual event; the art show routinely draws more than 250,000 visitors and involves more than 600 artists. But this year, citing the continued risk from COVID-19, Executive Director Howard Rosenberg said canceling the show was in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety.

“Our executive board and art show staff do not take this decision lightly, and although it saddens us to have to cancel this year’s St. James Court Art Show, the health and safety of our staff, artists, and visitors is our highest priority,” Rosenberg said in a press release.

Instead, the St. James Court Art Show will highlight artists on its website starting on September 1. Every artist who had a spot in this year’s show will be automatically invited to exhibit in 2021; that event is scheduled for October 1-3, 2021.