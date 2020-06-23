Louisville Metro Police said in a letter released Tuesday evening that Officer Brett Hankison has been terminated due to his conduct during the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

According to the letter, Hankison’s pre-termination hearing was held Tuesday. LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder announced his intention to fire Hankison last Friday.

(Read the letter here.)

Hankison has 10 days to file an appeal in writing with the merit board, the letter said.

Hankison was one of three officers who have been on administrative leave since they served the warrant at Taylor’s house, and one of at least two who fired weapons. No announcements have been made about discipline related to the other two officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, who are still on administrative paid leave.

Mattingly was shot in the leg by a bullet fired by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced in late May he was dropping the charges, pending further investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General’s office.

Schroeder said in letters to Hankison, released by LMPD, that he was terminated for blindly fired 10 rounds in Taylor’s apartment, creating a “substantial danger of death and serious injury” to Taylor and her neighbors.

Hankison’s conduct “has severely damaged the image of our department we have established with our community,” Schroeder wrote.

This story will be updated.