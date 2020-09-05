Protesters gathered in Louisville on Friday evening marking the 100th day since demonstrations began over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The group marched to the Kentucky Derby Festival office on Third Street, where they chanted, “No justice, no Derby.” Earlier in the day, a coalition of several activist organizations gathered to call for the cancellation of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby out of respect for Taylor’s family. Taylor’s March 13 death by Louisville police is still being investigated by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. But earlier on Friday, organizers reiterated that besides justice for Taylor, they want a greater examination of how Louisville has failed Black communities.

“This is not stopping. We want justice. We want development. We want resources,” Pastor Timothy Findley said. “And if this is going to be the compassionate city that we’ve called it, then we’ve got to put some action behind those words.”

Christopher Wells has been a leading voice during protests at Jefferson Square Park. Wells says the last 100 days have been filled with sadness and frustration, but also a feeling of camaraderie and community.

“So it’s a good and a bad,” he said. “It’s really sad that we have to even be out here for 100 days. It’s really sad that it’s a debate about the justice system. 400 years, it’s time for a change.”

Protesters are also planning to march on Saturday, as the city hosts the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The NFAC, a Black militia, reappeared during protests late Friday and says it will also take part in demonstrations on Derby Day.