An nationwide adult learning program will be in Louisville on Friday at the Filson Historical Society, featuring professors from three top universities.

The program is part of One Day University, a New York-based organization which brings professors to cities to lecture adults. It started in 2006 after its founder, Steven Schragis, saw parents dropping their children off at college were interested in professors’ lectures. The organization picks professors for its program based on professors’ awards, popularity among students and other research by One Day University officials.

Filson Vice President Julie Scoskie said the organization chose to host the program because she thinks there’s a demand for it here.

“In our community, what we find is that people are just intellectually very curious,” Scoskie said. “We selected topics that we thought would resonate with the people here in Louisville.”

The day includes mini-courses in topics including President Abraham Lincoln’s role in the Civil War, the psychology of happiness and film history. They’ll be taught by professors from Rutgers University, Amherst College and Yale University.

So far, 69 cities across the U.S. have hosted One Day University, including Detroit, Michigan and San Francisco. This is the first time the event is coming to Louisville.

Tickets are $99 for Filson Historical Society members and $159 for non-members. Scoskie said 120 people had signed up by Thursday, and around 90 percent of them were Filson society members. Up to 150 tickets will be sold, and sales end at Filson Society doors Friday at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here.