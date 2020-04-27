Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has unveiled a three-phase recovery plan for the city as the COVID-19 outbreak begins to show early signs of subsiding.

The plan is called “Build Back Better, Together.” Fischer says reopening the economy and lifting restrictions on services will be dependent on meeting various benchmarks. They include a decline in the number and rate of new coronavirus cases, expanded testing and protecting at-risk populations.

Louisville Metro Government is also seeking public input about the recovery effort.

Mayor Fischer joins us Tuesday for a special edition of In Conversation on 89.3 WFPL. He’ll take your questions and comments about the recovery plan, the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and Louisville’s financial health.

