Gov. Andy Beshear has authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the killing of a man in the early hours of Monday morning in Louisville.

Multiple media outlets report that law enforcement officers were clearing the parking lot of a convenience store at 26th and Broadway when shots were fired. Both LMPD and the National Guard returned fire, and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued Monday morning, Beshear confirmed those reports.

“While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death,” he wrote. “Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”

LMPD is expected to provide updates this morning.

This story has been updated.