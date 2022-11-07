With Election Day nearing, organizations across Louisville are encouraging people to vote by offering free rides to polling places.

Louisville Urban League’s Chief Engagement Officer Lyndon Pryor says the organization is informing voters about the choices they have this election.

“We hosted ballot breakdown sessions. There’s some really important elections on the ballot. And so we break down what those are and what they mean, and try to help people understand why they need to show up to vote in those elections and why that’s important,” he said.

Staff members of the Louisville Urban League will be participating as poll monitors to make sure voters have the right resources if they face issues voting on Election Day.

Since many don’t have childcare on Election Day, Pryor says parents need to know they can bring their kids into the polling booth.

“It’s also a way in which we pass along the importance of civic engagement when young people get to see their parents vote, and we’ve been pushing that message” he said.

Louisville voters can find out more about who’s running this year and where to cast a ballot on Louisville Public Media’s voter guide.

Organizations like Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ) released a list of endorsements in several local judicial elections to help voters make informed opinions.

For those who need a ride to their polling location, TARC routes will be fare-free on Election Day for convenient and free access to polling sites in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

According to Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw, passengers can skip the fare box and take the route to the stop nearest to their polling place or any other destination.

“Every turn of the bus wheels to a polling location is crucial to ensuring the wheels of democracy can turn as well,” she said.

Lyft’s Voting Access program is offering discounted rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides on Election Day.

Riders can preload the code VOTE22 before Nov. 8 for a 50% discount that gets applied to their ride to polling locations. Codes will be available to be used during voting hours in every time zone for a discount of up to $10.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. You can double check your polling location at govoteky.com.