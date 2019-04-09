The 30th annual Thunder Over Louisville is just days away and organizers and law enforcement are making final preparations.

Louisville Metro Police Department Lt. Brent Mattingly said around 1,200 officers from federal, state and local agencies will be at the event.

Mattingly said officers are well prepared for Saturday.

“We have a sound security plan and we’ll be able to address any situation,” Mattingly said. “We have plans to deal with any large or unruly groups. We have plans to deal with post-event dispersals and unruly crowds at various locations.”

As for this year’s fireworks, Kentucky Derby Festival Senior Vice President of Events Matt Gibson said they will be more colorful than ever before.

Kyeland Jackson

“The color spectrum is going to be brilliant this year,” Gibson said. “We’re working with new fireworks providers, and brilliance and the color and the quality of the fireworks is like nothing we’ve seen before.”

Thunder Over Louisville draws hundreds of thousands of people to the area, generating more than $56 million in local revenue, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

The Thunder Over Louisville air show begins on Saturday at 3 p.m., and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Information about street closures is at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s website.