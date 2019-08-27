Papa John’s International has a new president and chief executive officer.

The Louisville-based pizza chain has announced that Rob Lynch has assumed the post. Lynch had been president of the Arby’s fast-food chain since 2017.

He succeeds Steve Ritchie, who was appointed CEO after company founder John Schnatter left the job in early 2018 amid criticism of his remarks about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Schnatter was later ousted as company chairman and spokesman for using a racial slur during a training session.

Papa John’s sales have been on the decline since then, with dozens of stores closing. This past June, the company hired former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal to be its spokesman and serve on its board of directors.