A new Derby event is coming to the Paristown arts and entertainment district in 2022.

Rockin’ Derby Eve was announced at a press conference Thursday.

The one-night event will feature food, drinks and a concert by country music artist Jake Owen. Tickets will go for $850. The event is currently limited to 1,000 tickets.

Officials behind Rockin’ Derby Eve said the event is more laid-back than other Derby celebrations.

“This is gonna be a casual event–jeans, put on your best cowboy boots or cowgirl boots,” said Steve Smith, a developer with Paristown Preservation Trust.

Some of the proceeds will go toward the Norton Healthcare Foundation’s Derby Divas as well as Thoroughbred Charities of America.

“In Paristown, we like to give back to the community. So we always try to gather a couple partners for our events to make sure that we are leaving a little love and sprinkling money around the neighborhood,” Smith said.

The Norton Healthcare Foundation’s Derby Divas is a breast cancer awareness organization.

“What it does for us is gives us an opportunity to create a dialogue about the importance of early detection and screening,” said Lynnie Meyers, chief development officer with Norton.

Meyers said that Kentucky has higher rates of breast cancer than other states and the same is true in Jefferson County when compared to others in the commonwealth.

Thoroughbred Charities of America aids in the care, rehabilitation and retraining of retired racing horses. The foundation also gives money to farmers and people who work at racetracks.

While next year will be the inaugural Rockin’ Derby Eve, Paristown officials hope that it will become a staple Derby event.

“We see this as one of the new traditions and new opportunities for having fun at the Derby,” Smith said.

Rockin’ Derby Eve has no official connection with the Kentucky Derby Festival.