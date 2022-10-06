A man died after an apparent hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department officials, 2nd division officers responded to a call reporting a “person down” in the street on the 3400 block of West Broadway.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man had been hit by the driver of a vehicle traveling east.

The pedestrian’s injuries were fatal, and he died on the scene.

According to police, the driver had left the scene.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.