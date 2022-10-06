Metro Louisville
October 6, 2022

A man died after an apparent hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department officials, 2nd division officers responded to a call reporting a “person down” in the street on the 3400 block of West Broadway.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man had been hit by the driver of a vehicle traveling east.

The pedestrian’s injuries were fatal, and he died on the scene.

According to police, the driver had left the scene.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

By Breya Jones @BreyaKJones
Breya Jones is the Breaking News Reporter for WFPL.