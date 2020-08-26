A pedestrian was injured while jumping out of the way of a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle during a Tuesday night protest in downtown Louisville.

LMPD released video of the moment a pedestrian narrowly dodged a police cruiser turning from Sixth Street on to Cedar Street last night. The video shows a woman begin to cross the street just before an LMPD cruiser turned into the crosswalk at a high rate of speed with emergency lights on.

An LMPD spokesperson said in a statement that the vehicle was one of several responding to a person fleeing arrest.

“Just after 11 p.m., LMPD officers were attempting to make an arrest when the subject fled, jumping into a car going southbound on Sixth Street,” the statement reads. “Several patrol cars responded. As one patrol car turned west onto Cedar Street with emergency lights activated, a pedestrian who had started to cross the street turned to jump out of the way of the police car, falling forward and striking her head on the ground. The officer stopped to render aid and called for medical help.”

A large crowd quickly gathered around the officer when he exited the vehicle and approached the woman. Bystanders were then dispersed with pepper balls by police in riot gear

LMPD officials have not responded to questions about what sparked the pursuit. No additional information regarding the condition of the injured woman has been released.