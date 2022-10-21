A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in downtown Louisville on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department says around 11 p.m. an adult man was hit and killed on Third Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities. Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

The victim has not been identified. He’s at least the fourth pedestrian to be struck and killed by a driver this month.

Related Story Pedestrian dies after an apparent hit and run, LMPD still searching for suspect

At least 191 pedestrians have been killed on Louisville’s streets and sidewalks since 2014.

Earlier this year, the Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance that aims to eliminate roadway deaths by 2050. The measure, known as Vision Zero, calls for the city to redesign roads to make them safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.