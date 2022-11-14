Community
November 14, 2022

Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash in Magoffin County.

Students were on board the bus when it wrecked on Route 40, near Salyersville.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that at least five people, including four children, are injured. There were 22 people aboard the bus. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says the students and driver were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that Kentucky State Police are at the scene. He said his office would release more details as they are available.

This has been updated.

 

By Divya Karthikeyan @divya_krthk
Divya is WFPL's Capitol Reporter.