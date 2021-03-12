One person was transported to the hospital after being shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer in the Beechmont neighborhood Thursday afternoon. It was the second police shooting in Louisville this week.

In an emailed statement, LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said Thursday’s shooting happened after police tried to arrest a suspect for a “domestic-violence related arson.” Ruoff said police were called to Ashland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. She said the suspect was armed with a knife and was shot after a struggle with an officer:

“The suspect fled from the arson investigators and was subsequently located by LMPD in a residential area. The suspect was armed with a knife and a struggle ensued, during which time an LMPD officer shot the suspect after attempting to use less-lethal force.”

Ruoff said officers administered aid to the suspect until EMS arrived. The suspect was then transported to University of Louisville Hospital. An LMPD officer who sustained a head injury was also taken to U of L hospital, according to Ruoff’s statement.

In October, Metro Council codifed LMPD use of force policies, including one requiring police to exhaust alternative uses of force before using guns.

Kentucky State Police is investigating this shooting, as well as another Louisville police shooting that happened on Tuesday. In that incident, a man was taken to the hospital after exchanging fire with an LMPD officer near a Walmart Supercenter in the West Buechel neighborhood.

Last summer, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he would ask KSP to investigate shootings by Louisville police.