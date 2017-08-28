Most major college football programs open their regular seasons next weekend but the Louisville Cardinals begin their new campaign Saturday against Purdue.

U of L Head Coach Bobby Petrino’s Cards will face the Boilermakers, coached by former Petrino assistant Jeff Brohm, in Indianapolis.

Cards’ quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to the line of scrimmage after winning the Heisman Trophy last season. During the kickoff to his weekly, regular season news conference Monday, Petrino said Jackson has improved his game across the board.

U of L Athletics

“He’s more experienced so he really understands what we’re trying to do,” Petrino said. “His feel for the game and the defenses and his recognition, and then not hesitating.”

The Cardinals were 9-4 last season, falling to LSU in the Citrus Bowl. Saturday’s kickoff against Purdue is at 7:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Wildcats open the season Saturday afternoon at Southern Mississippi.

The Indiana Hoosiers face a tough opponent in their season opener. IU hosts number two Ohio State Thursday night. Kickoff for the nationally televised game is at 8 p.m.