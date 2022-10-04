This photo essay is featured in the “Home” issue of Louisville Magazine produced in partnership with Louisville Public Media.

I went back to my neighborhood, went back to West Broadway, to document the longstanding buildings and corners that have been landmarks of what I see when I imagine my beginnings in life — to explore the environment of home and the transitions of a neighborhood through time. Abandoned, under-construction and remodeled landmarks.

Mesa Iyabo Serikali

Some things remain, others have disappeared. This project captures the skeletons and metamorphosis I see in west Louisville. While time will take its toll, I will always remember these places as they once were, even when they are not around anymore.

Mesa Iyabo Serikali

The Crystal Clean Car Wash’s bright-yellow marker, at 17th and Broadway, always told me I was home. It has stayed a car wash for as long as I can remember. These buildings and signs become almost living and breathing, transforming with us as we grow.

Mesa Iyabo Serikali