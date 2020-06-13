A statue of Jefferson Davis is on its way out of the Kentucky State Capitol Building.
Crews removed it over the course of two days after the state’s Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11 to 1 to relocate it to Jefferson Davis Historic Park, in Fairview.
Cathy Thomas, who is the only Black member, said she voted for it to go because a monument to the former president of the Confederacy doesn’t belong at the Capitol.
“He is a symbol of the Confederacy that might still have me in chains. And that is why removing divisive symbols such as this, especially from publicly funded spaces that I pay into, it’s necessary and long overdue.”
The one dissenting vote, Brandon Wilson, says he joined this board to quote “protect history, not remove it.”
A crew of more than a dozen, all in fluorescent yellow shirts, worked for hours to remove the Davis statue from where it has stood since 1936. While they worked, they recovered artifacts from the statue’s hollow plinth, including a newspaper dated Oct. 20, 1936 and an old empty bottle of Kentucky bourbon whiskey with a note inside.
Steel beams installed to support the floor beneath the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol Rotunda.
Gwendolyn McCullough takes a break from cleaning to watch crews begin to remove the Davis statue from the Capitol on June 12, 2020.
Crew members shine a light on the statue’s plaque.
Crew members remove the statue’s plaque on June 12, 2020.
A crew member reaches into the hollow base of the statue, where the found an old newspaper and a bourbon bottle with a note inside.
Workers pass off artifacts found inside the hollow base of the Jefferson Davis statue.
One of the artifacts found inside the hollow base of the Jefferson Davis statue on June 13, 2020.
First Lady of Kentucky Britainy Beshear watches with her two kids.
Gov. Andy Beshear stops by during the removal process on June 13, 2020.
Gov. Beshear takes a look inside the base of where the statue once stood.