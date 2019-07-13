The 18th annual Forecastle Festival is underway at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The three-day festival will feature more than 70 acts ranging from The Killers to Big Freedia to Louisville’s own Carly Johnson.
Below, check out photos from the first day of the festival taken by Do502 intern Elizabeth Carrigan.
The 2019 Forecastle Festival kicked off at Waterfront Park in Louisville on Friday, July 12.
Lucius, a duo known for their sharp harmonies, perform on the Boom Stage during the Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park Friday, July 12.
Artists work on a painting by the Port Stage at the 2019 Forecastle Festival.
Portugal. The Man on the Mast Stage Friday night.
Liz Cooper on the WFPK Port Stage
Cold War Kids perform on the Mast Stage
Cold War Kids on the Mast Stage