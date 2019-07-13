Arts and Culture
July 13, 2019

The 18th annual Forecastle Festival is underway at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The three-day festival will feature more than 70 acts ranging from The Killers to Big Freedia to Louisville’s own Carly Johnson.

Below, check out photos from the first day of the festival taken by Do502 intern Elizabeth Carrigan.

Elizabeth Carrigan

The 2019 Forecastle Festival kicked off at Waterfront Park in Louisville on Friday, July 12.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Lucius, a duo known for their sharp harmonies, perform on the Boom Stage during the Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park Friday, July 12.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Artists work on a painting by the Port Stage at the 2019 Forecastle Festival.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Portugal. The Man on the Mast Stage Friday night.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Liz Cooper on the WFPK Port Stage

Elizabeth Carrigan

Cold War Kids perform on the Mast Stage

Elizabeth Carrigan

Cold War Kids on the Mast Stage

 