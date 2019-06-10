The third annual “Ali Week” wrapped up this past weekend. Since Muhammad Ali’s death in 2016, the Ali Center has organized events during the first week of June to mark his passing and remember his life.
Elizabeth Carrigan attended some of the Ali Week events and took these photos for Do502:
(click images to enlarge)
Free admission to the Muhammad Ali Center was included in the Ali Carnival, which kicked off Ali Week on Saturday, June 1.
Free admission to the Muhammad Ali Center was included in the Ali Carnival, which kicked off Ali Week on Saturday, June 1.
The Muhammad Ali Center’s latest temporary exhibit, “Picture Ali”, opened June 1 in honor of Ali Week. The exhibit showcases the photographers of the Courier Journal that have documented the life and legacy of Ali.
The choir of Central High School, Ali’s alma mater, performs the National Anthem at Slugger Field’s Ali Night, Tuesday, June 4.
Muhammad Ali’s son, Asaad, walks on to Slugger Field for “Ali Night,” Tuesday June 4.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Lonnie Ali unveil the new designs for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Members of Muhammad Ali’s family pose with the new logo design for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday, June 6.
TITLE Boxing Club Louisville hosted an Ali themed boxing class on Friday, June 8.
The Muhammad Ali Center hosted a weeklong donation drive, G.O.A.T. Drive, for three local organizations in honor of Ali Week.
“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” For Ali Week, the Southern Indiana Visitor Center provided a coloring station of bees and butterflies.
The champ was laid to rest in Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery three years ago today. But his legacy lives on. Tonight at 8 on 89.3 WFPL, listen to the latest in the “Stories of Ali” series, produced in partnership with the Muhammad Ali Center.