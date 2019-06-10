The third annual “Ali Week” wrapped up this past weekend. Since Muhammad Ali’s death in 2016, the Ali Center has organized events during the first week of June to mark his passing and remember his life.

Elizabeth Carrigan attended some of the Ali Week events and took these photos for Do502:

(click images to enlarge)

The champ was laid to rest in Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery three years ago today. But his legacy lives on. Tonight at 8 on 89.3 WFPL, listen to the latest in the “Stories of Ali” series, produced in partnership with the Muhammad Ali Center.