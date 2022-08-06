At least 37 people have died after devastating floods tore through communities in eastern Kentucky.
Communities across the region have various levels of utility connection. Schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild.
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
Nearly a week after flooding, many homes are still without power and electric utility repair crews are out in force surveying damage.
Nearly a week after the flood, many still live without power or running water. In this house a man with multiple sclerosis who lives here had an accessibility ramp and the road in front of it washed away.
In downtown Neon, Kentucky debris fills the sidewalks as locals and volunteers gut water damaged buildings.
Many cars were tossed through yards and on top of porches by the fast moving current of flood waters.
In many cases, locals who were less affected have been helping less fortunate neighbors. At the Neon fire department, piles of clothing donated by the community sit in the lobby.
Many are still without power or internet access and are applying for FEMA assistance in person. But lines can be long
Some of the hardest work ahead for towns involves scraping layers upon layers of mud out of houses and streets. In Neon, Kentucky a man digs a car out of mud.
Anyone with water damaged items has been advised to throw them away to prevent mold growth.
Members of the National Guard have been deployed to help. While they wait for orders, many sleep and wait in local school gyms.
Normally shallow streams turned into raging rivers, tossing cars and turning homes inside out during flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The loss of cultural bastions like Appalshop still isn’t fully understood, but volunteers have arrived to attempt to preserve media damaged in the flood.
Places like Appalshop have documented local culture for years. Much of their archival footage may have been lost or heavily damaged during flooding of their building.
At Jenkins Middle High School, donations from locals are piled into the cafeteria as school buses wait outside to transport them.
Many roads into hollers in the Jenkins, Ky. area are still heavily damaged from the flood.
In Jenkins, Kentucky the local elementary school received flood damage. Although water was seen several feet high on the outside of the building, only a few inches of water got in.
Many who lived further up the mountain and didn’t get water damage dealt with mud slides pushing out walls of houses built on the sides of hills.
At the former Carr Creek High School gym, locals are working together to deliver supplies to friends and family up in hollers, still without electricity and water.
A lineman works on restoring a power line for a small road with nearly a dozen houses on it.
Arville, a resident outside of Hazard, cleans a car that was completely submerged in flood waters.
A man in Bulan, Kentucky cleans through his apartment one week after flooding.
Inside the home of Jimmy Caudill in Bulan. His home sits next to the creek and was lifted off its foundation by floodwaters.
An apartment outside of Hazard, Kentucky was destroyed by water and mud during the flood.
A man mucks out a corner store outside of Hazard, Kentucky. Before the flood it sold snacks and drinks.
Jimmy Caudill’s house in Bulan, Kentucky was lifted off a foundation of cinderblocks until settling on the side of the road.
Justin is the Data Reporter for WFPL and the Ohio Valley ReSource
