Community Environment
August 6, 2022

At least 37 people have died after devastating floods tore through communities in eastern Kentucky.

Communities across the region have various levels of utility connection. Schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild.

Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.

By Justin Hicks @Hicks_JustinM
Justin is the Data Reporter for WFPL and the Ohio Valley ReSource