Festivalgoers withstood temperatures in the 90s during day two of the 2019 Forecastle Festival Saturday. Among the performers were Rapper Nelly, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, and headliner Anderson .Paak and his band, the Free Nationals. Check out highlights from Saturday below. Photos by J. Tyler Franklin and Elizabeth Carrigan.
A cloudless sky and 90-plus degree temperatures didn’t deter the crowds at Forecastle Saturday.
Festival attendees enjoy the music Saturday at the second day of the Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park.
Maggie Rogers works the Mast Stage (and her scarf) during her set Saturday at the Forecastle Festival.
Cautious Clay performs his blend of R&B, hip-hop and experimental indie Saturday during the Forecastle Festival.
Trevor Terndrup, the lead singer of Moon Taxi, performs Saturday during the second day of the Forecastle Festival.
Crowds pack into the area in front of the Boom Stage to see Nelly perform Saturday during the Forecastle Festival.
Rapper Nelly performs songs spanning nearly 20 years during the Forecastle Festival Saturday.
Anderson .Paak and his band, the Free Nationals, close out the the second day of Forecastle.
Anderson .Paak performs during the Forecastle Festival Saturday.