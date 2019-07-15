The 18th annual Forecastle Festival wrapped up at Waterfront Park on Sunday with performances by Louisville favorite Carly Johnson, New Orleans rapper Big Freedia, and headliners the Avett Brothers. Check out photos below of the final day of the festival. (Friday highlights can be found here. See photos from Saturday here.)
A crowd gathers in front of the Ocean Stage at Forecastle Sunday.
Singer Carly Johnson performs on the WFPK Port Stage Sunday at the Forecastle Festival.
New Orleans rapper Big Freedia was a relatively new addition to the Forecastle lineup. The festival announced this past week that she would replace Denzel Curry at the Ocean stage.
Big Freedia works the crowd Sunday during the Forecastle Festival.
Louisville group Bendigo Fletcher performed on the WFPK Port Stage Sunday during the Forecastle Festival.
Forecastle attendee Dan Blackford said he might pay the price for wearing a glitter beard to the music festival. “The whole hotel room is covered in glitter,” he said Sunday. “We’re not gonna get our security deposit back.”
Volunteer Hattie Clark got to work in the shade Sunday during the Forecastle Festival.