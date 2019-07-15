Arts and Culture
July 15, 2019

The 18th annual Forecastle Festival wrapped up at Waterfront Park on Sunday with performances by Louisville favorite Carly Johnson, New Orleans rapper Big Freedia, and headliners the Avett Brothers. Check out photos below of the final day of the festival. (Friday highlights can be found here. See photos from Saturday here.)

Elizabeth Carrigan

A crowd gathers in front of the Ocean Stage at Forecastle Sunday.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Singer Carly Johnson performs on the WFPK Port Stage Sunday at the Forecastle Festival.

Elizabeth Carrigan

New Orleans rapper Big Freedia was a relatively new addition to the Forecastle lineup. The festival announced this past week that she would replace Denzel Curry at the Ocean stage.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Big Freedia works the crowd Sunday during the Forecastle Festival.

Elizabeth Carrigan

Louisville group Bendigo Fletcher performed on the WFPK Port Stage Sunday during the Forecastle Festival.

Liz Schlemmer | wfpl.org

Forecastle attendee Dan Blackford said he might pay the price for wearing a glitter beard to the music festival. “The whole hotel room is covered in glitter,” he said Sunday. “We’re not gonna get our security deposit back.”

Liz Schlemmer | wfpl.org

Volunteer Hattie Clark got to work in the shade Sunday during the Forecastle Festival.