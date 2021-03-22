Hundreds of people came together in Louisville Sunday evening to honor the victims of last week’s deadly shootings in Atlanta. The observance was one of many that took place across the country this weekend.

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni, the only Asian-American legislator in the General Assembly, hosted Sunday’s vigil along with some community groups at the Big Four Lawn. In a news release, Kulkarni said she wanted to help with the event to honor those killed and wounded in last week’s shootings, and to help raise awareness of a rise in violence against Asian Americans.

Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth and State Rep. Attica Scott were also in attendance.

The suspect in the Atlanta attacks, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, a white man, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Six of the victims killed were Asian-American women.

Below, watch a video and see photos from Sunday’s vigil in Louisville by J. Tyler Franklin.