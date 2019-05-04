Community
May 4, 2019

Happy Derby Day! The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is today at Churchill Downs; post time is at 6:50 p.m.

Here’s some of our previous coverage:

WFPL reporters are at the track, and will be posting update all day on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s some of what they’re seeing:

Liz Schlemmer | wfpl.org

The Kentucky Derby has been on Sherri Stafford’s bucket list, and this year her son Kenny Stafford brought her as an early Mother’s Day present.

Henry Zimmerman | wfpl.org

Capt. Ralph T. Waldrop, pictured here with his daughter and granddaughter, served in WWII. He’s been coming to the Derby for more than 60 years.

Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.org

Derby 2019

Henry Zimmerman | wfpl.org

Lindsay Porter from Louisville, feels confident in her betting knowledge.