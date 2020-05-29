Protesters gathered in downtown Louisville Thursday night, protesting the police killing of Breonna Taylor, as well as police violence against Black people across the country. Though the protest was initially peaceful, the crowd grew tenser as the evening went on. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., shots were fired and police later reported seven civilians in the crowd had been injured, one critically. The origins of the shots are unknown, but a Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman said no police officers fired their weapons.

By the end of the evening, property damage was reported on several different downtown streets. Protesters damaged the statue of King Louis XVI outside Metro Hall and slashed vehicle tires. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. And both the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her apartment by LMPD officers in March, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called for peace.

I urge protesters, as Breonna Taylor’s family said tonight, to say her name. But let’s not see anyone else get hurt. Let’s work together for peace, justice & for Breonna & all of Louisville. pic.twitter.com/RHyMgUV073 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 29, 2020

Here are some images from the protest, captured by WFPL Reporter Ryan Van Velzer.