A local pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a motorist, according to police.

Authorities said Larry Ralph Denney, a 72-year-old Caucasian man, was crossing the 4900 block of Manslick Road when he was hit and killed by a driver in a vehicle.

Denney was pronounced dead on the scene soon after the collision. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office attributed his death to blunt force trauma and labeled it an accident.

Police reported that the driver stayed at the scene, but did not identify the person. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the department’s traffic unit was investigating the incident, but added he did not expect any charges to follow.

The accident occurred near UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, on Manslick Road between the Cloverleaf and Hazelwood neighborhoods. Police said Denney lived on Gagel Avenue, within walking distance of the crash site.

Related Story Ordinance would make ending traffic deaths the primary focus of road design in Louisville

According to Louisville’s traffic crash dashboard, nearly 60 people were killed in crashes from January to August of this year. More than 250 people were seriously injured during that time period.

More than 550 fatalities have been reported on city streets since 2016, including more than 150 pedestrians.

In June, Louisville officials passed an ordinance requiring city agencies to work toward a plan to reduce pedestrian deaths. It’s part of a nationwide initiative called Vision Zero that seeks to improve road safety by examining how they are designed.