August 12, 2022

The Louisville Metro Police Department is advising people to stay away from Fifth Street near Market and Jefferson streets downtown, near Metro Hall.

Department officials wrote in a tweet just after 9 a.m. that they were investigating a suspicious package. 

Police advised people who work or live nearby to shelter in place and for everyone else to avoid the area. 

This story will be updated.

By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams @RFeldhausAdams
Bec is WFPL's news director