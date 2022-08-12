The Louisville Metro Police Department is advising people to stay away from Fifth Street near Market and Jefferson streets downtown, near Metro Hall.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

LMPD is currently investigating a suspicious package downtown on 5th Street near Jefferson & Market. Please avoid the area. If you are currently in a business or office building near the affected the area, please shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/cBsRKee7aI — LMPD (@LMPD) August 12, 2022

Department officials wrote in a tweet just after 9 a.m. that they were investigating a suspicious package.

Police advised people who work or live nearby to shelter in place and for everyone else to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.