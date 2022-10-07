Louisville police are investigating after four men were shot Thursday in or near Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement the four victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the statement, police received a report around 7 p.m. of a shooting at the park in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail.

The first two victims were transported to the hospital. As officers were investigating the scene, they learned two other men had arrived at the hospital after being shot at or near the park.

Investigators have not released information about potential suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.