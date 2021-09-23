The search for a Jeep potentially connected to the fatal shooting at a west Louisville bus stop on Wednesday is over.

St. Matthews Assistant Police Chief Major Eddie Jones said officers were called to the Jamestown at St. Matthews apartment complex around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The apartments are across town from the site of the shooting, which left two teenage students injured and 16-year-old Tyree Smith dead.

“Our officers noticed a vehicle on fire, put the fire out and, through their investigation, realized there’s a possibility it could be connected to the homicide that LMPD is investigating,” Jones said.

He said police believe the vehicle was stolen.

Jones said St. Matthews police turned the vehicle, and the investigation, over to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police had been looking for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee in connection to the Wednesday morning drive-by shooting at Dr. W.J. Hodge and West Chestnut Streets, where students were waiting for a bus to Eastern High School.

The car, which had Illinois license plates, was seen at the scene of the shooting, Louisville police said.

Police and city officials will provide updates on the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Amina Elahi contributed to this report.