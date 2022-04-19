Indiana State Police released new details in the case of a child found dead in a wooded area in New Pekin, Ind., in rural Washington County, last weekend. They are still asking for the public’s help in identifying him and say he could be local or from another state.

Police previously reported the child was found around 7:30 p.m. Saturday by a person mushroom hunting in Eastern Washington County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said in a news release Tuesday that his body was found in the 7000 block of East Holder Road in a hard-shell plastic suitcase with the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on the front.

They say he was Black, roughly five years old and four feet tall with short hair and a slim build.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday but it did not provide a cause of death. Huls said they hope toxicology results — which could take several weeks — could shed more light.

Since first putting out the call for help, Huls said, they’ve received around 200 tips, but have not yet identified him. They ask that people not call in with information on children matching the description who are already listed as missing, as investigators are looking into those cases.

Anyone with information can contact Indiana State Police Det. Matt Busick at 812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

There is also a national tip line for those calling from out of state. It is 1-888-437-6432.

This post was updated to specify where the boy’s body was found.