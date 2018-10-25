Jeffersontown police say they still don’t know what motivated 51-year-old Gregory Bush to enter the suburb’s Kroger Wednesday and shoot and kill two people.

In a media briefing held Thursday afternoon, Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said it doesn’t seem there was any connection between Bush and his two victims. Those victims have been identified as Vicki Lee Jones, 67, and Maurice Stallard, 69.

Rogers said police received a tip that Bush first tried to enter the First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown nearby, about 10 or 15 minutes before going to the Kroger.

“We have just as of a few hours ago determined and established some of the suspect’s movements and actions just prior to the shooting,” Rogers said. “We received a tip that the suspect was seen outside of a local church where he appeared on video attempting to gain access into the church….he was unsuccessful.”

First Baptist is a predominantly black church, and both of Bush’s victims were black. Bush is a white man. He has a long criminal history, which includes charges of domestic violence, terroristic threatening, menacing, and assault. Court records obtained by WDRB show he also has a history of making racist comments.

Rogers said authorities have exercised search warrants on Bush’s home, and seized computers and cell phones.

The FBI is investigating whether Bush’s crimes were a violation of federal law. He’s currently facing two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment. He’s being held at Jefferson County Corrections with a $5 million bail.