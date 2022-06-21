Louisville police have arrested the man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer while he attended a Juneteenth event on Saturday. The incident occurred at Fourth Street Live! in downtown.

Antwon M. Brown, 31, was charged with one count of 4th-degree assault, police said in a news release. A review of Kentucky court records shows Brown was previously charged with assault in two separate incidents. Both times, the charges were amended down to harassment.

Fischer told reporters Tuesday he was doing fine and has returned to normal duties. His office has not directly addressed questions about how the attack happened while Fischer had a security detail.

Video of the incident appeared to show Fischer speaking to an event attendee when a man walked up and punched him, knocking him down, before walking away.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Andy Beshear condemned the act of violence.

“The mayor of Louisville ought to be able to walk around at a festival, even amongst people that agree or disagree with him, without a single threat of violence. We are better than this. We are better people than this,” Beshear said.

He called the punch unacceptable.