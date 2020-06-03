A Louisville Metro Police officer shot a “man in distress with a gun” in the Eastwood neighborhood of Louisville Tuesday evening.

According to a statement issued by acting Chief Robert Schroeder, police responded to a home in the 16000 block of Ash Glen Road about 7:50 p.m. An LMPD officer fired and shot a 25-year-old white man during the encounter.

Schroder said the information is “extremely preliminary.”

“I understand this incident occurs during a very tough time for our community,” he said. “Please know we are committed to an open and transparent investigation.”

The man was transported to the hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was far from Louisville’s downtown, where the city was in its sixth consecutive day of protests related to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

Early Monday, in the midst of the chaos, another shooting death brought grief: police and National Guard officers fired on and killed David McAtee, 53, a Black man who ran a barbecue restaurant at the intersection of 26th and Broadway.

LMPD officials said they were enforcing the city’s curfew about 20 blocks from the protests. They were breaking up a crowd at the intersection when a shot was fired and they returned fire, killing McAtee.

LMPD released surveillance footage Tuesday afternoon that they said shows McAtee fired his weapon before police returned fire. The officers who shot at him did not activate their body cameras, in violation of LMPD policy.