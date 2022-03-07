Police are investigating after four people were hit by gunfire while in a Louisville restaurant Sunday afternoon.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at The Seafood Lady in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

Police say three men and one woman were hit by bullets from a car which had pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson streets.

Two were taken to University of Louisville Health, and two went to a hospital in Jeffersonville. All were believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

Smiley said in an email that the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-274-LMPD (5673) or report via the LMPD crime tip portal.