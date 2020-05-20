The Louisville Metro Police Department’s internal investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in March is complete, Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted Wednesday. He said the department’s Public Integrity Unit has given its investigation file to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Fischer said LMPD will also give those same materials to the FBI and U.S. Attorney. Last week, he and LMPD chief Steve Conrad invited those officials to review the internal investigation. That came as people across the country called for a fully independent investigation of the incident.

Taylor was killed when police entered her apartment by force after midnight on March 13, acting on a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation. Their entry startled Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired his gun in self-defense, believing someone was breaking in, his attorney has said. One of the three police officers was shot in the leg, and has since recovered. Police fired back at least 20 times, striking Taylor eight times and killing her.

The PIU will be following up on any additional requests as needed. As I have said previously, my only goal is to get the truth, and we will continue to work with these external agencies, as well as the community, to accomplish that goal. 2/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 20, 2020

The internal investigation will be reviewed by Cameron rather than Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine. Last week, Wine recused himself because he is prosecuting the case against Walker, who was charged with first degree assault and attempting to murder a police officer.

LMPD issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following Fischer’s tweet.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Turning it over to the AG’s office is a step in that investigation. We will not be making any additional comments at this time,” the statement said.