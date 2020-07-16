Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is recommending the district begin the upcoming academic year with remote-only instruction.

“When we look at safety and health of our students and staff, the risk is just too great right now to come back for in-person instruction,” Pollio said Thursday afternoon.

Pollio said although the district had prepared an extensive “back-to-school” plan to operate during the pandemic, the plan assumed that coronavirus cases would be on the decline by late July. Instead, they’ve been rising.

“There still so many unknowns with this virus right now, for both children and adults, and new information seems to be coming out every day about this,” Pollio said.

He said he would recommend to the JCPS board that the school year start with only nontraditional instruction, or NTI, and that the first date of school be pushed back to August 25. At the end of September, he said they would reevaluate and see if it’s safe to return to in-person instruction.

The final decision is up to the JCPS board. The Courier Journal reported earlier this week that six of the board’s seven members said they vote for nontraditional instruction to start the school year. The next board meeting is Tuesday.

This story will be updated.