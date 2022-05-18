The Kentucky Secretary of the State’s office estimates voter turnout at 19% state-wide for Tuesday’s primary election.

In Jefferson County, it was about 20%.

While down from 2020’s presidential primary turnout of 36.1% and 2019’s turnout of 22.1%, it is an increase from the 2018 voter turnout of 17.7% for Jefferson County, according to data from the state’s Board of Elections.

In Jefferson County, Democratic voters turned out in a higher percentage than Republican voters. Democrats, which make up a majority of registered voters in the country, had a turnout of 24.3% while Republican turnout was at 19.6%.

The Jefferson County ballot included the packed Democratic race for Louisville Mayor, which Craig Greenberg won. Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf won the Republican primary for mayor.

Related Story Here are the projected winners of the 2022 Metro Council primaries

The Democratic primary for the District 3 House of Representatives seat went to Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.

Charles Booker became the first Black Democratic nominee to a federal seat in the state’s history.

Related Story Eighteen Jefferson County candidates for judge advance to November election

Election results still have to be officially confirmed.

According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, more than 12,000 people voted in pre-primary voting options, which include excused absentee ballots, excused early in-person voting and non-excused early in-person voting.

The Kentucky Legislature expanded voting in response to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

During the three-day, un-excused early in-person voting period, voters cast more than 8,000 ballots. That accounts for about 6% of the total votes cast for the primary election in Jefferson County.

Winners from yesterday’s party primaries will appear on the ballot for the general election in November.