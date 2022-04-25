Kentucky is one of only ten states that elects judges at every level of its court system through nonpartisan elections. Judges in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit Courts and Family Courts are elected to eight-year terms, while District judges are elected to four-year terms.

Nine of Jefferson County’s 43 judicial elections have three or more candidates this year, subjecting them to primary elections on May 17 to determine who will advance to the general election on November 8.

Kentucky’s District Courts are trial courts of limited jurisdiction, covering misdemeanor criminal cases and small claims civil litigation. The District 30, Division 15 seat has been held by Judge Anne Haynie since 2005. Haynie is not running for reelection, and three candidates are running to replace her.

Mary Jude Wolford , 58, is a f ormer Assistant Jefferson County Attorney.

Claudette Patton is a private litigation attorney and former Kentucky Assistant Attorney General. Patton has not yet responded to our voter guide survey.

Samuel Hayward Jr. is a Labor rights attorney at Adams, Hayward and Welsh. Hayward has not yet responded to our voter guide survey.

WFPL News sent a three-question survey to every candidate for judicial office in the nine races with primary elections impacting Jefferson County. Some candidates did not respond in time to be included; responses have been edited for clarity and length.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this judgeship?

Wolford: The fact that I worked daily in District Court for seven years and have handled thousands of District Court cases from initial appearance to trial or other resolution in the felony/misdemeanor, guardianship, and Family Court divisions is just one of several reasons why I am the most qualified candidate. I am knowledgeable about court resources and alternative resolutions that are often needed to deal with the many District Court defendants, victims, and witnesses who are deeply affected by addiction, poverty, mental illness, homelessness, and language or cultural barriers. In my 30 years as an attorney, I have also done civil defense work, served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, and was Director of Academic Success at Brandeis Law School. I have earned the endorsements of Citizens for Better Judges, C-FAIR, and numerous labor unions. I believe that the relevant, meaningful District Court experience that I possess makes me the most qualified candidate for the District Court bench.

What is your judicial philosophy, and how will it affect your actions on the bench?

Wolford: My judicial philosophy is the same as my personal philosophy:

To treat every person as an individual worthy of dignity and respect;

To be more tolerant of others who hold views different than our own, and be able to discuss and disagree in a civilized and rational manner;

To work daily to recognize and reduce racism and personal bias.

These tenets will set the tone in my courtroom, and affect every judicial decision I make. I believe the importance of treating individuals respectfully cannot be overstated. In a day to day District Court setting, this would mean requiring that attorneys, defendants, and plaintiffs/respondents, as well as myself, show up for court prepared and on time in order to move cases forward expeditiously. Moreover, holding all courtroom participants to these same high standards will create an atmosphere of increased professionalism that will benefit District Court as a whole.

In light of recent reports regarding deaths and unsafe conditions at the Louisville Metro Detention Center, what is the role of the judiciary in maintaining a safe and responsible jail?

Wolford: The judiciary needs to ensure that defendants are held in jail only when absolutely necessary. Judges must balance the overall safety of the community and the requirement that a defendant return for the next court date/not pick up new charges when deciding whether a defendant should be held in jail. A judge must also continually educate herself on the latest data regarding which circumstances affect a defendant’s likelihood to return to court, reoffend, etc. My extensive experience with District Court criminal cases will give me a much better basis for determining which defendants should be detained and which should be released on their own recognizance.